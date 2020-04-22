Thomas Dewitt Linson Jr., 65, of Hazlehurst, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Services were held Saturday, April 18, from House of Peoples Funeral Home with interment in Greater Damascus Church Cemetery.

Mr. Linson was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Hazlehurst, to Thomas Dewitt Linson Sr. and Virginia Ruth Linson. He was a 1972 graduate of Parrish High School and a veteran of the Marines and Army. He was a member of Refuge Church of God in Christ, in Jackson, until they moved to Hazlehurst.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Troy Lee Grayer Sr. and Glenn Delton Grayer Sr.; and three grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Charlotte Victoria Linson; children, Thomas Linson and Anna Richardson; sisters, Tonie Linson, Betty Linson, Jackie Chase, Cynthia Shoto, and Sheryl Linson; and four grandchildren.