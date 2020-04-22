Robert W. Graham Jr., 80, of Crystal Springs, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

A private service will be held with interment at Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Graham was a Navy veteran and attended Bethesda Methodist Church.

Survivors include his son, Mike Graham; daughters, Cindy Graham Phillips and Tammy Graham Newman; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.