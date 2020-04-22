Mark Alan Loftin, 55, of Union Church, died Monday, April 13, 2020.

A private graveside will be held at New Providence Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Loftin was born April 5, 1965, in Orange County, Calif., and had lived in Union Church since 1992. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served time in Iran and Iraq.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Wiseman; sister, Charlene Loftin; and brothers, Keith Loftin and Willard Colson.

Survivors include his children, April Groh, of Tucson, Ariz.; Brittany Loftin and Bryce Loftin, both of Union Church; siblings, Carlene Jorstad, Craig Waskiewicz, Marlene Dressler, and Darlene Schleinker; and two grandchildren.