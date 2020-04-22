Gail Denise Goodwin, 50, of Wesson, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Services were held at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with The House of Peoples Funeral Home in charge of services.

Ms. Goodwin was born April 14, 1969, to Ruby Coleman and Amos Goodwin, in Hazlehurst. She was a graduate of Wesson Attendance Center and attended Job Corps in Atlanta, Ga.; Louisiana Delta Community College for phlebotomy; and Virginia Tech for billing and coding. She was employed at KFC, Chevron, Pizza Hut, Security, and manager of the Dollar Tree. She was a lifelong member of New Hope U. M. Church, in Wesson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Rosetta Coleman and Joe and Annie Goodwin; and a brother, Christopher Washington.

Survivors include her parents, Ruby Collins, of Wesson; and Amos Goodwin, of Hazlehurst; fiance, Ricky Braxton, of Hazlehurst; brothers, Jason Washington; Amos Goodwin Jr., of Hazlehurst; Amorris Conley, of Afghanistan; sister, Tracy Woods, of Crystal Springs; step-children, Kiara Rockingham, Zachary Mattingly, and Brittany Braxton, of Hazlehurst; one grandson; and seven godchildren.