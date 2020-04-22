Elizabeth (Libba) Grice Hinson, of Lafayette, La., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Kingwood, Texas. She was born August 16, 1928, in Crystal Springs, to Philip Knight Grice and Dezzie Daughdrill Grice and had lived in Lafayette since 1975. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Frank Hinson. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Rea, of Kingwood, Texas; and Cynthia Hinson, of Bordeaux, France; and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Hinson was a 1946 graduate of Crystal Springs High School and a 1950 graduate of Mississippi State College for Women, now Mississippi University for Women. During her long marriage, she traveled widely and lived in Washington D.C.; Pittsburgh, Penn.; Durango, Colo.; Farmington, N.M.; Brisbane and Adelaide, Australia; Covington, La.; Alhambra, Calif.; and Surbiton, England.

Mrs. Hinson was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Lafayette. She loved music and had been a member of Sweet Adelines, where she sang baritone in the chorus and several quartets, and participated in many national competitions. She enjoyed reading and socializing with her friends. Annual retreats to the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky were a particular joy. Libba and Frank shared a passion for the ocean and spent many happy hours together on beaches all over the world.

Due to the current coronavirus crisis, there will be no visitation. However, the family plans a memorial at a future date. Mrs. Hinson will be buried next to her husband in Crystal Springs.