Will Pevey, 94, of Crystal Springs, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the V.A. Nursing Home in Jackson.

A private graveside service was held Monday, April 13, at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Pevey, a Copiah County native, was affectionately known as Billy by family and many friends. He was a graduate and active alumnus of Mississippi State University. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs and Morton, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Scafidel (Russell), of Brandon; son, Bruce Pevey (Helen), of McComb; sister, Carol Courtney Clay, of Madison; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.