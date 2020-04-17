Phillips Michael McGregor, 52, of Wesson, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service will be held at Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. McGregor was into military history and paraphernalia and was very proud of his collection. He enjoyed skeet shooting, in which he won several awards for his skills. He and his mother would go to skeet shoots together. They both were very accurate shooters. He also enjoyed long range shooting. He also loved to work with his hands, whether it was making neon signs for businesses or working on his baby blue 1966 Ford Mustang.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorsie Dimple McKnight; father, John William McGregor; maternal grandmother, Mattie Mae McCann McKnight; maternal grandfather, J. L “Leonard” McKnight; paternal grandmother, Ripple “Rip” McGregor; paternal grandfather, Theron “Mae” McGregor; several uncles, Anthony “Bobby” McGregor, Billy Shaw McGregor, and T. M. McGregor Jr.; and aunts, Yvonne, May McKnight Brumfield Mabry.

Survivors include several uncles and aunts, J. L. “Jim” McKnight (Helen Helams McKnight), Melisa McGregor, Henry (Doran), Cassie McGregor, Eldridge (Paul), and Barbara McGregor (Bobby); first cousins on McKnight side, Kimberly Brumfield Sarrett (Craig), J. L. “John” McKnight III, and Patrice McKnight Cook (Tommy); first cousins on McGregor side, Michelle McGregor Shaul (Ray), Kristen Henry Hunt (Tyler), Andy McGregor (Julie), Ashley McGregor Ross (Steve), Zac McGregor, David Glaze, and Sara Elizabeth Glaze Cole (Frank); and best friends, John Goza and Bobby Zimmerman.

Memorials may be made to Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery, 3455A Peoria Road, Liberty, MS, 39645.