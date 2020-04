Norma “Jessie” Mae Williams, 78, of Crystal Springs, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 4, at Pine Grove M. B. Church Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Rev. Victor Willis officiated. Hazlehurst Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Williams was born Dec. 15, 1941, to I. V. Williams Sr. and Millie Williams.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Mae Williams; grandson, Timothy Herron; sisters, Willie Kate Johnson and Ella Kate Taylor; brothers, Vandolt Williams, Melvin Williams, Jimmie Williams, Willie Junior Williams, Bennie Harris, and T.C. Seaton.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Herron; sisters, Annie Pearl Williams, Doris Williams, and Maggie Green; brother, I.V. Williams Jr.; and five grandchildren.