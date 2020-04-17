Mary Uchima, 84, of Crystal Springs, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Brookdale of Clinton.

A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Survivors include her son, Raymond King, of Crystal Springs; daughters, Janice King Stansell, of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Sheri Glennon, Raymond King III, Karl Stansell III, and Kathleen Stansell Nadel; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Carter, Maia Carter, Sol Nadel.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 W. Jackson St. #1, Ridgeland, MS 39157.