Dana Merchant, 31, of Crystal Springs, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.

Private graveside services were held Saturday, April 11 at Gatesville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Merchant; step-daughters, Makalyn Merchant and Ally Merchant; sisters, Danielle Borden, of Crystal Springs; Dawn Shelley, of Pensacola, Fla.; and DeAnna Borden, of Florence; grandfather, William Carroll, of Florence; and special nephews and nieces, Daniel Brewer, Logan Brewer, Autumn Shelley and Royall Williams.

Memorials may be made to her Go Fund Me account or directly to Stringer Family Funeral Home, Crystal Springs.