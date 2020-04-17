Coronavirus update for April 17, Copiah County total increases to 40

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning. Copiah County’s number increased by one, making the total number of confirmed cases in the county 40, including one death. According to MSDH, county case numbers may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is currently at 3,793 with 140 deaths statewide.

MSDH urges that if you are waiting for test results, it is essential to remain at home. Do not go to work or leave home. Stay in a specific room at home and avoid contact with other family members as much as possible. These steps are important to prevent the possible spread of disease.

As of April 12, MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and commercial laboratories have performed 37,733 tests on Mississippians since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include: