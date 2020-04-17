Bettie Smiley Young, 71, of Crystal Springs, died Friday, March 27, 2020.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 4, at Crystal Springs City Cemetery, Piazza Street, with Elder Gerry Brown officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Young was born March 23, 1949, in Copiah County, to John and Clara Smiley. She was a member of Glory Hill Church of God in Christ and taught at Terry High School for many years.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Yurrisa Young; and two sisters, Doral Brown and Shelia Smiley.

Survivors include her husband, Versie Young; sisters, Bernice Stewart, Dorothy Catchings, Alice Thompson, and Elsie Buck, all of Crystal Springs; brothers, Johnny Smiley, of Atlanta, Ga.; Carl Smiley, of Crystal Springs; and Charles Smiley, of Jackson.