Mark Alan Loftin, 55,of Union Church, passed away April 13, 2020.

A private graveside will be held at New Providence Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mark was born April 5, 1965 in Orange County, California and had lived in Union Church, MS, since 1992.

Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served time in Iran and Iraq.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Wiseman, sister, Charlene Loftin, brother, Keith Loftin, and brother Willard Colson.

He leaves behind three children, April Groh of Tuscan, Arizona, Brittany Loftin and Bryce Loftin both of Union Church. Also two grandchildren, Aubrey and Owen Groh, children of April. He is also survived by his siblings, Carlene Jorstad, Craig Waskiewicz, Marlene Dressler, and Darlene Schleinker; and many other family members and friends.