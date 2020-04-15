Robert W. Graham, Jr., 80,of Crystal Springs, passed away April 14, 2020 at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center. A private service will be held with burial at Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handling arrangements.

Mr. Graham was a Navy veteran and attended Bethesda Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Mike Graham; daughters, Cindy Graham Phillips and Tammy Graham Newman; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.