Coronavirus update for April 9, Copiah County adds eight new cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning. eight new cases were confirmed in Copiah County, bringing the total number in the county to 27. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is currently at 2,260 with 76 deaths statewide.

As of April 5, MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and commercial laboratories have performed 20,370 tests on Mississippians since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include: