Coronavirus update for April 5, Copiah County total at 16

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning, confirming four new cases in Copiah County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 16. The total number of cases in the state is now at 1,638. There have been 43 deaths statewide. For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include: