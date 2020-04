A suspect in a weekend shooting on Bob Road near Hazlehurst has turned himself in. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, Edward Berry surrendered to officers Tuesday.

As of Thursday, he is being held in the Copiah County jail on one charge of aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $20,000.

Swilley said it is likely Berry saw news reports that law officers were looking for him and decided it was best to turn himself in.