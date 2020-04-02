Doyle Lyndell “Lyn” Hutcherson, 63, of Hazlehurst,died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, at Shady Grove Cemetery.

He was born January 3, 1957, and lived a full and joy-filled life. He loved his work in the automotive technology field so much that it was more of a full time hobby than a career for him. He was also a talented woodworker and an avid reader with an impressive personal library.

He was committed to serving both the Lord and other people. He acted in multiple church functions, performed various missionary tasks, and was an active member of the Gideon’s for many years. He volunteered his time and services to anyone who needed him as often as he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister.

He leaves behind his wife June of Hazlehurst, to whom he was married for 43 years. He also leaves behind his two daughters, Virginia of Brookhaven and Sarah of Austin, TX, and his grandson Lyndon of Brookhaven. Others he leaves behind are two sisters of Brookhaven, are one brother of Kenner, LA, and many beloved nieces and nephews.