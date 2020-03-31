Coronavirus update for March 31, one new case in Copiah County

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning, confirming one new case in Copiah County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to nine. The total number of cases in the state is now at 937. There have been 20 deaths statewide–one each in Amite, Bolivar, Desoto, Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Montgomery, Panola, Perry, Rankin, Sunflower, Tunica, and Webster Counties; and two each in Tippah and Wilkinson Counties.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include:

Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever, or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.

Avoid social and community gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.

Practice social distancing advice below when your are in a group of people.

Avoid unnecessary (non-urgent) air, bus or train travel.

Limit visitation to older relatives or friends (especially in nursing or care homes).

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often.

For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.