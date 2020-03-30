Harold C. “Pete” Boone, 87, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He will be remembered on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in a private family service and will be laid to rest at Hazlehurst City Cemetery.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Iva Arlane “Lanie” Boone, his son, David (Sue) Boone of Hazlehurst, daughters Carie (Michael) Matheson of Knoxville, TN and Barbara (Tia) Scalcione of Wellfleet, MA, 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Eula Lee (Till) Boone and his son Patrick (Jennifer) Boone, Sr of Wesson.

He was a lifelong resident of Hazlehurst, MS.

He met his wife, Lanie, in Oregon and they were married in Reno, Nevada on Feb. 11, 1961. They were later sealed with their children in the Provo, Utah temple on July 23, 1974. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Hazlehurst, where he served as Sunday School President. He joined the National Guard when he was 17 years old and was later activated and served in the Korean War. He was a staff sergeant in the 2nd Division of the 72nd Tank Battalion, Company A. Recently, he was able to attend a reunion in Arizona of the Second Division. He was chosen to be interviewed with this interview being placed in the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. After his service in the National Guard, he returned to Hazlehurst and was involved in several different occupations with one of his favorites being the fulfillment of an earlier dream of owning Pete’s Dairy Bar in Hazlehurst. His last job was as Executive Director of MS Rural Water Association and prior to that, Manager of Copiah Water Association. All these jobs allowed him in numerous opportunities to visit with the public. There was never a place anyone went that someone did not know Pete Boone. Another dream of Pete’s was being able to claim membership in the 50 State Golf Club – he was able to accomplish this in September of 2018, when he was able to play in Alaska. If we were to say he had a passion, it was golf as well as his family and his church. He loved to serve others and whenever, wherever there was disaster clean-up to be done, you would find him there. He was more than likely supervising in his later years, but you could also find him behind a wheelbarrowor cleaning out the debris from the damage done. He was extremely proud of his great grandchildren and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his first great granddaughter in June, whom he affectionately nick-named Ida Claire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi Rural Water Association,5400 North Midway Road, Raymond, MS 39154.