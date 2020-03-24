Earnest “Daddy King” Brown, of Hazlehurst, formerly of New Orleans, La., died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be held at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Services will be held at Antioch M.B. Church Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Daddy King was originally from New Orleans, La., and moved to Hazlehurst in 2010. He held various jobs in the community, but was best known as being a prayer warrior and great witness for God.

Survivors include daughters, Trenise Barnes (Earl) of Hazlehurst, Danielle Ruffin of New Orleans, Lisa Brown of Houston, Texas, Sabrina Brown of New Orleans; son, Kenneth Brown of New Orleans, god child D’Angelo, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.