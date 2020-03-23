Copiah County Medical Center announces no hospital visitation

Copiah County Medical Center (CCMC) announces no hospital visitation as of 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23. In an effort to protect patients, patients’ families, and staff from any potential issues surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), CCMC has restricted all patient visitation at this time. Cornerstone Café, the hospital’s cafeteria, is also closed to the public at this time.

CCMC encourages the public to communicate via telephone with their friends and loved ones who are in the care of the hospital. Phones are supplied in every hospital room. Simply call 601-574-7000.

As always, CCMC is committed to keeping the community safe. Everyone’s patience and cooperation are appreciated at this time.

The CCMC Hospital Visitation Guidelines are subject to change upon further guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or in an effort to further protect CCMC patients, their families, and staff.

For more information on the medical center, visit them online at myccmc.org.