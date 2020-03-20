Copiah County Medical Center announces visitation guidelines during COVID-19 outbreak

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Copiah County Medical Center (CCMC) in Hazlehurst announced strict hospital visitation guidelines which are now in place due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. These guidelines are in effect to ensure the health and well-being of all patients, patients’ family members, and staff, all of which are the hospital’s number one priority.

At this time, the following CCMC Hospital Visitation Guidelines include the following for all hospital visitors:

Hospital access is limited to the Main Lobby entrance (east side of the facility) and the Emergency Department entrance (north side of the facility).

The Main Lobby entrance (east side of the facility) is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, all patients and hospital visitors can enter and exit the facility through the Emergency Department entrance (north side of the facility).

From 4:30 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday, all patients and hospital visitors can enter and exit through only one hospital entrance—the Emergency Department entrance (north side of the facility).

Hospital visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All hospital visitors will be screened upon entry and are required to sign in upon their entrance into the facility and sign out when they exit.

The screening process for each hospital visitor includes completing a COVID-19 screening questionnaire by CCMC healthcare professionals.

One hospital visitor is allowed per Emergency Room patient.

Two hospital visitors are allowed per in-patient and/or swing bed patient.

All hospital visitors must be at least 12 years of age.

Any patient under the age of 18 who is hospitalized at CCMC will only be allowed hospital visitors who are immediate family members, such as parents or legal guardians.

Patients in isolation are not allowed hospital visitors.

All hospital visitors are required to wash their hands often and use hand sanitizer located throughout the facility.

Hospital patients and staff are the only individuals who will have access to protective masks at this time.

Hospital visitors are not allowed to remove hand sanitizer or any other medical supplies (masks, gloves, etc.) from the facility.

The Cornerstone Café is open to the general public; breakfast hours are now 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The general public must access Cornerstone Café from the Main Lobby entrance (east side of the facility).

As always, Copiah County Medical Center is committed to keeping our community safe. CCMC appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation at this time. The CCMC Hospital Visitation Guidelines are subject to change upon further guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or in an effort to further protect CCMC patients, their families, and staff.

For more information on Copiah County Medical Center, visit www.copiahhealth.org.