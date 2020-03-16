Mackenzie Renea Girault, 11 months, passed away March 15, 2020 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Wednesday at Gallman Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Gallman Baptist Church with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She is survived by her parents, Mark Allan Girault and Kayla Renea Woods Girault; sisters, Wiley Hall and Alexis Girault of Crystal Springs; maternal grandparents, Richard Roy Woods of Vicksburg and Brenda Faye Lewis of Crystal Springs; and paternal grandmother, Johnnie Faye Girault of Crystal Springs.