Two cases of Coronavirus identified in Copiah County

An additional case of Coronovirus was confirmed in Copiah County today by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

This case is in addition to one that was confirmed on Friday, March 13.

In addition to the two cases in Copiah County, there have been two cases identified in Hinds, three in Forrest, one in Leflore, and two in Pearl River counties.

According to the health department, 90 individuals have been tested in Mississippi, 10 of which tested positive, as of March 15.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified in U.S. states, and in some areas, person-to-person transmission has occurred. This is a rapidly changing situation that is continually being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health as more cases in the U.S. are expected.

The risk of infection to the general public in Mississippi remains low, but all Mississippians are advised to take health precautions to prevent the possible transmission of disease.

Preventive measures against COVID-19 are the same as those for other respiratory viruses like the flu. To help prevent getting and spreading

disease: