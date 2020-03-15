Two cases of Coronavirus identified in Copiah County
An additional case of Coronovirus was confirmed in Copiah County today by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
This case is in addition to one that was confirmed on Friday, March 13.
In addition to the two cases in Copiah County, there have been two cases identified in Hinds, three in Forrest, one in Leflore, and two in Pearl River counties.
According to the health department, 90 individuals have been tested in Mississippi, 10 of which tested positive, as of March 15.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified in U.S. states, and in some areas, person-to-person transmission has occurred. This is a rapidly changing situation that is continually being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health as more cases in the U.S. are expected.
The risk of infection to the general public in Mississippi remains low, but all Mississippians are advised to take health precautions to prevent the possible transmission of disease.
Preventive measures against COVID-19 are the same as those for other respiratory viruses like the flu. To help prevent getting and spreading
disease:
- Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often.
- Stay in good overall health by eating right and staying active. If you are living with diabetes, heart disease, or other conditions, keep in touch with your doctor and stay current with your treatment.
- During or before flu season, get a flu shot. Flu vaccination can prevent the flu or make it less severe, and decrease your chance of hospitalization and death. It also keeps you healthier and better able to fight off infections.
- If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, cough, fever, or similar flu-like symptoms, call a doctor or healthcare provider.