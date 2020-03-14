Campuses in Copiah County School District closed March 16-20

On Saturday, March 14, Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in the State of Mississippi due to the threat of Coronavirus. In addition, he has asked schools to extend Spring Break by one week. In an effort to ensure the safety of students and staff, campuses in the Copiah County School District will be closed on March 16-20. This time will allow the district to provide the necessary preventive measures to its schools and gather more information from public health officials.

The Hazlehurst City School District has not issued a statement regarding its campuses at this time.