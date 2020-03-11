Mary Ellen Jones, 95, passed away peacefully at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst, MS, early on the morning of March 9, 2020.

The funeral service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, MS, with Rev. Dan Gibson & Rev. Johnny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service and will take place at 2:30 PM at the Mars Hill Cemetery located in the small community of Alva, MS, near Duck Hill, MS. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service, from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM, at Stringer Funeral Home.



Meme as she was affectionately called, was born Mary Ellen Landreth on November 21, 1924, to the late Dr. John Jefferson Landreth and the late Mrs. Alice Parker Martin Landreth, of Pittsboro, MS. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Bruce High School and attended the University of Alabama. She was secretary for JH Oliver in Grenada, MS, and later worked as a bookkeeper for Chromecraft in Senatobia, MS. Mary Ellen was an accomplished seamstress and she enjoyed researching family history. Anybody that knew Meme knew that she had a wonderful sense of humor. She especially loved her pets and traveling. Over the course of her life she lived in Pittsboro, Bruce, Grenada, Sardis, Macon, Crystal Springs, & Gallman, MS, Stillwater, MN, Albuquerque, NM & Monahans, TX. She was a faithful member of her local Methodist Church, no matter where she lived.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Clide Landreth of Oakland, MS, John Hyde Landreth & Oswald Landreth of Coffeeville, MS, Mary Ouida Landreth of Pittsboro, MS, & Louise Landreth Kronz of Memphis, TN. She was widowed three times. Her first husband was Charles Glen Baker, Sr. of Alva, MS, her second husband was Phillip Morton of Monahans, TX, & her third husband was Derrick Jones of Stillwater, MN.



She is survived by her son, Charles Glen Baker, Jr. of Senatobia, MS; daughter, Deborah Baker Knight and her husband Hugh Allen Knight of Georgetown, MS; granddaughter, Miriam Knight Hobson and her husband John Hobson of Oxford, MS; two great granddaughters Mary Landreth Hobson & Rachel Sherman Hobson of Oxford, MS.