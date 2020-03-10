Blood drive at CCMC Thursday

Copiah County Medical Center will host a community blood drive with Mississippi Blood Services on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Copiah County Medical Center is located at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.

All donors must bring an ID to donate blood. Mississippi Blood Services suggests those who plan to donate to eat at least four hours within giving blood and to drink plenty of fluids prior to and after making a donation. Everyone who donates will receive a Mississippi Blood Services duffle bag.

For more information, visit Copiah County Medical Center online at myccmc.org or call (601) 574-7000.