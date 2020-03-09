Victor Demond Smith

Victor Demond “Vick” Smith, 38, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 19068 Highway 51, Hazlehurst, on Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 PM.

Mr. Smith was born July 20, 1981, in Hinds County. A life-long Copiah County resident, Vick was a well-known and respected cowboy, working alongside his lifetime mentor all across the states of Mississippi and Louisiana. Beginning at the age of 14, his after-school hobby of working with various area ranches and cattle operations as a day-hand, Vick honed his skills as a cow-puncher, equipment operator, and a handy farm mechanic. He’s a former member of Dixie Region Team Penning Association, United States Team Roping Association and Copiah-Lincoln Youth Rodeo Association. He attended Cowboy Church while at cowboy events and New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at home.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Mary Ball and Luther Smith Sr.; brothers, Donald Ray Williams, Kelly Williams, and Thomaszine Williams; and best childhood friend, Jerry Earls Jr.

Survivors include: his wife, Lisa Gilmore Smith; daughters, Tatyana Tobias, Diamond Smith, Amber Smith, and Jasmine Gilmore; sons, Jatravious Green, Kentez Collins and Azarviar Collins; brothers: Orlando (Trina) Smith, Luther Smith Jr., Keith Ball, C.L. White, Anderson White, Billy Joe Jones, and James (Shirley) Catchings; sisters, Debra Smith, Synethia Williams, Vera Bishop, Sandra Jackson, Georgia (Pat) Young, Linda Murray, Juanita Houston, Bobby Joe Jones, Joyce Catchings and Bobbie (Henry) Lewis; mentor and honorary family, Jerry Earls Sr., Tori Earls, and honorary brother, Justin Starnes; and three grandchildren.