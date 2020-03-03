William Wert, Sr.

William Irvin Wert, Sr., 87, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 1, 2020. He was born August 18, 1932 to the late Ralph and Anna Wert.

Mr. Wert was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force where he served in the French Barocca as Staff Sergeant. Upon leaving the military he went to work for Pratt Whitney Jet Engines in Harford, CT for 35 years until his retirement at 58 years old. He was a supervisor in middle management at Pratt Whitney.

Mr. Wert was a kind and loving husband and father and he was a friend to all with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Wert; sons, William Irvin Wert, Jr. of Windsor, CT, David Ray Wert of Mansfield, CT, and Greg Wert of Stafford Springs, CT; four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.