Elizabeth Priscilla Larsen, 60, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 2, 2020.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Friday at Highland Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Highland Baptist Church with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Larsen love gardening, her flowers, and her grandkids.

She is survived by her sons, John Royce “Bo” Larsen of Jackson and Phillip Larsen of Hazlehurst; father, John Wallace Smith of Hazlehurst; brother, Dan Drews of St. Charles, MO; and sister, Sharron Moulder of Locust Grove, OK; and four grandchildren.