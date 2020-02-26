New museum attraction

Mr. and Mrs. Dred Porter Sr., of Canton, have donated 18 handmade dulcimers to the Mississippi Music Museum in Hazlehurst. All of the instruments were built by Mississippians. Typical of the builders is this comment by John Mabry, one of the builders, “Constructed with tender loving care through sweltering heat, bitter cold, the monsoon season, two full moons, not to mention my wife’s dieting.” Displaying the dulcimers was a real challenge for the museum. However, with the help of museum expert Bill Peavy, the deed was done. Bill actually invented a device to measure vertical and horizontal spacing for the line of 18 instruments. This donation will be a major attraction in the line of new features at the museum. The generosity of the Porters is unique and much appreciated. The Mississippi Music Museum will celebrate many new features during an open house on April 4. This event is part of the kickoff of April Arts Month and the Rock’n Railroad Festival the same day.

