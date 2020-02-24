Timothy Hallman, 30, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Macon Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.

Mr. Hallman was born in Hazlehurst, on Jan. 2, 1990. He graduated from Copiah Academy in Gallman, in 2008. While attending Copiah Academy, he was very active in sports and was a member of the 2006 State Championship football team. He was the mascot at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, a cheerleader at Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State. Timothy was a history buff and became involved in reenacting battles from the Civil War and Second World War. In 2015, he married the love of his life, Abby Lee Hallman. They enjoyed spending time outdoors, mud riding, 4-wheeler riding, and fishing. Timothy was the kind of person that never met a stranger, had an infectious laugh, was a practical joker, and always had a smile on his face. He was competitive in all aspects of life and would rise to any challenge. He was baptized on October 2, 2016 at Enterprise Baptist Church where he became a member and grew in his relationship with Christ. He was the proud and loving father of three beautiful children. Timothy adored his children, spending as much time playing on the floor, lounging outside in the hammock, and practicing t-ball in the front yard.

Survivors include: his wife, Abby Lee Hallman; his children, Landry James, Aisley Grace, and Everley Rose; his father, Kenneth Hallman (Wanda); his mother, Donna Trowbridge (Todd); his sister, Alana Trowbridge; his brother, Dewayne Branning; his grandparents, Jimmy and Butch Hallman of Hazlehurst, and Don and Cecilia Kaiser of Byram; his parents-in-law, Timmy and Linda Lee; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Kenneth and Frances James.

Pall bearers will be Dennis Middleton, Preston Middleton, Drew Britt, Justin Lee, Christian Lee, and Tim Herrington.