Hazlehurst JROTC performs in New Orleans

On Jan. 31, Hazlehurst High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Cadets performed extremely well during the National Anthem at a New Orleans Pelicans professional basketball game. Cadets Joses Mitchell, Timothy Fuller, Zakayla Williams, Xavier McIntosh, and Jacoby Tanner were chosen to represent Hazlehurst High School JROTC Color Guard. Also, cadets and instructors enjoyed the game and were afforded an opportunity afterwards to take photos with New Orleans Pelicans cheerleaders. This was an awesome experience for young leaders of the 21 Century.