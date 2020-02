Both Hazlehurst boys and girls took tough losses Thursday night in the 3A Region 7 District Tournament in Jefferson County. The losses leave both teams playing Friday night in the consolation game. Both teams will play the Wilkinson County Wildcats. The loss also puts both teams on the road next week; the girls Monday night and the boys Tuesday night.

