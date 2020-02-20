The funeral service for Stacy Shane Rippy will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at Riverwood Family with interment at Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, February 20, at Riverwood.

Mr. Rippy, 32, of Derma, passed from this life February 14, 2020. He was born November 29, 1987, to Donnie Ray Rippy and Beverly Kendall. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, riding 4-wheelers and collecting arrow heads.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert “Bob” Rippy and Helen Jenkins and Irene Alford; uncles, Charles Ray Rippy, Luther Rippy James “Jimmy” Rippy, Billy Ray Rippy, Cecil Kendall, Johnny Ray, Robert Kendall; and aunt Sally Womack.

He is survived by his parents and one brother, Matthew Rippy.