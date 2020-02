Visitation for Mae L. Powell will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with family viewing from 5 until 7 p.m. Public viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 12 until 6 p.m. with services held Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at Second Calvary Christian Tabernacle. Interment will be in the church cemetery.