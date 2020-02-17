Funeral services for James Edward “Jimmy” Smith will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (894 Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, MS, at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Beauregard Cemetery. Bro. Mike Assink will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Friday, February 21 , 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Mr. Smith, 59, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at UMMC Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was born on July 25, 1960, in Montebello, CA, to Horace Edward Smith, Sr. and Robbie Ree Stevens Smith. He was a member of Beauregard United Methodist Church in Wesson, MS. He enjoyed watching football and wrestling and loved dogs. Mr. Smith was a honorary deputy of the Copiah County Sheriff Department and as part of his duties he escorted the Wesson Wagon Train from Wesson to Jackson each year.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Horace and Robbie Ree Smith.

Survivors are his brothers, Horace Edward Smith, Jr. and wife Karen Jo of TN and Steve A. Smith of TX; sister Miriam Elaine Hollier of Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

