Mykol Agustin Lopez, 17, of Crystal Springs, passed away February 7, 2020 in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 10am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church.

He is survived by his father, Victorino Agustin Felix; mother, Sonia Magdalena Lopez Temaj; and brothers, Tony Emilio, Charlie Elias, and Elvis Abraham.