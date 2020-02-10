Henry “Thomas” Allen, 71 years old of Brandon, Mississippi passed away at home with his children at his side on February 8, 2020.

Visitation for Thomas Allen will be held at Georgetown First Pentecostal Church on Monday, February 10th from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00am. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Thomas was born in Georgetown, Mississippi on June 26th, 1948 to Velma and Jim Allen. Thomas grew up on various farms in Copiah County Mississippi. After leaving home at an early age, Thomas entered the Army on August 16th, 1967. Many of his fondest memories came while stationed in Germany. He was Honorably discharged from the Army as an E5 Sargent on July 8th, 1970. After leaving the Army, he attended Chico State University in California and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering. For the next 35 years he worked his way up to Director of Renewable Energy for PG&E before retiring in September of 2013. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement on his hunting property, traveling and spending time with his family. Thomas also went on to start HT Consulting developing solar fields.

Thomas is survived by his children: Christopher Thomas (Whitney), Stephanie Nicole (Josh), and Alexandra Barnish. His true pride and joy, grandchildren: Austin, Riley, Avie, Waylon, Everett, Conway, Hunter, Cameron, and Devon. Brothers and Sisters; Edna Moody, Ethel Hart, James Allen, Betty Whitten, and Daniel (Kay) Allen. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Regina Sojourner, nephew Caleb Jones, and brother-in-law Fred Whitten along with numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network