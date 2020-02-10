Gary Boyles

Gary Cotten Boyles, 68, of Crystal Springs, passed away on Sunday, February 9, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Boyles was a 1969 graduate of Central High School in Jackson and played on the Central High School football team as well as playing baseball for a Leavell Woods community league. He was also a past announcer for football games at Crystal Springs High School. Mr. Boyles was a former employee of Western Auto Distribution Center of Jackson, McDonald Claims Service of Clinton, and a state retiree from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. During his spare time, he enjoyed being a seasonal Santa at numerous locations over the years including Metrocenter Mall, Northpark Mall, and the Bass Pro Shop.

Mr. Boyles is preceded in death by his parents, Billy Overton and Jean Cotten Boyles, and his brothers, Randall Craig Boyles and Toby Lee Boyles. He is survived by his wife, Jean Elizabeth Harris Boyles, his son, Gary Tyrone Boyles, his daughter, Jennifer Wyatt Boyles McKenzie, his granddaughter, Saige Elizabeth McKenzie, his aunt, Joy Ainsworth, and numerous cousins and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice in memory of Mr. Boyles.