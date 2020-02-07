Floyd Hansen, 88, of Hazlehurst, passed away February 6, 2020 at Copiah Medical Center in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Wednesday at First Baptist Church Chapel. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at First Baptist Church Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Hansen was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and also served in the Army National Guard. He was a graduate of Mississippi College with a degree in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and also attended LSU. He retired from Fluor Corp. and Bechtel Construction.

He is survived by special friend, Linda Martin of Hazlehurst; sons, Richard Hansen of Los Angeles, CA, and Michael Hansen (Patty) of San Diego, CA; and brother, Karl Hansen of Rosenberg, TX.