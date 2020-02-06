Lila Inez Dungan, 90, of Crystal Springs, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Sunday at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Dungan was born on March 23, 1929 to Walter Owen and Seabelle Douglas Owen in Martinsville.

Lila was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and community. She and her husband were lifetime members of Highland Baptist Church in Crystal Springs and she volunteered every Sunday morning in the day care at church for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 72 years William Dungan Sr., 3 sisters, 4 brothers and one great granddaughter.

She is survived by her two children, William M. Dungan, Jr., and Viki Lynn Mathews and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.