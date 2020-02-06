Barry Lee Newsome, 67, of Hazlehurst, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Jackson.

Services were held Monday, Feb. 3, from Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church with interment in Hazlehurst Cemetery Zellar Addition.

Mr. Newsome was born May 26, 1952, to Harry and Lorraine Newsome. He was raised by his grandmother, Susie Lee Lomax Williams. He was a 1970 graduate of Parrish High School and a 1974 graduate of Millsaps College. He was employed by Sterling Towers in Jackson. He had served as Ward Four Alderman for the city of Hazlehurst. He was a dedicated member of Mt. Sinai Church. He was a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Hazlehurst High School band booster club, and was an approved basketball official in the Southwest District MHSAA.

Survivors include: his wife of 40 years, Sheryl Hines Newsome; daughter, Courtni Newsome of Franklin Park, New Jersey; son, Barrett and his wife, India, of Nashville, Tenn.; and grandson, Blake Newsome.