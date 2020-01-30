Charles Winters, 80, of Crystal Springs, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Visitation for Charles Winters of Crystal Springs will be 12pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Bethesda UM Church Cemetery, 4089 Bethesda Road, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

Charles Hadorn Winters’ life began in Dover, Ohio on July 7, 1939. He was born to William and Elise Winters. Elise Hadorn arrived in America at the age of 12. She immigrated with her family from Switzerland. As the Hadorn family worked to get establish, Elise found a job as a housekeeper in the home of the Winters’ family. William and Elise fell in love The were married at the Mission on February 16, 1938. Charles was the firstborn whom they named after a missionary. Charles’ dad, William, had poor health and was not able to fulfill his call to missions. Charles was rebellious in high school. He tried to escape the prayers of his mom and the moving of the Holy Spirit by joining the US Navy. The Holy Spirit was faithful to speak to his heart. Charles finally surrendered his life to Jesus. He got an honorable discharge and enrolled in Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute to prepare for the call to missions. He later went to Marion College to finish his academic preparation. At Marion College, he noticed Keet Rutledge who was a godly and lovely young lady with very pretty red hair. She also believed God wanted her to serve Him as a missionary. Charles and Keet were married on December 27, 1964, at the Bethesda UM Church.

The after being accepted as missionaries with World Gospel Mission, Charles and Keet took their first steps by going to Costa Rica for language school. Once they arrived in Bolivia, Dad’s love for the people in Bolivia began to grow. He especially cared about those in the remote areas. He began to form evangelistic teams that went out preaching, teaching and singing. God’s Word reached remote places. People’s lives were transformed by the Gospel and new churches sprang up in many parts of Bolivia. Dad’s love for the Church in Bolivia became a very deep commitment to him. He served with a faithfulness that knew very few barriers. There are lots of hair-raising tales of raging rivers crossed, muddy roads winched through and narrow, rocky mountain roads traversed. He was not out for the joy of adventure but motivated by a heartfelt commitment. He wasn’t fazed by obstacles. He took calculated risks and yes, he trusted in the Lord. His faithful life companion, Keet, made this ministry possible as she kept a nice home and raised Rachel, Ila, and Eric in difficult conditions. Charles and Keet needed each other to make a good team. Charles allowed God’s Spirit to flow through him in such a way that he loved and was loved. Charles and Keet served in Bolivia for 35 years.

Charles and Keet retired on the Rutledge Farms in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. They kept serving God faithfully at the Wesleyan Trinity Church. They also blessed and served their family and friends around them.

Charles is survived by his wife Edna Keet Winters; children Rachel (David) Kerney, Ila (Cesar) Ordoñez, Eric (Cheryl) Winters; grandsons Micah Kerney, Wesley Ordoñez, Isaac Winters, Timothy Ordoñez, Benjamin Winters: granddaughters Leah Kerney, and Emily Ordoñez; niece Suzanna; and nephew Stephen Winters

Memorials can be given to World Gospel Mission for Peru Bible Distribution Project.