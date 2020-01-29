Wesson honors citizens
By Editor | January 29, 2020
The Wesson Volunteer Fire Department received the Public Service Award at the Wesson Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held Jan. 23 at the Thames Center on Co-Lin’s Campus.
Award winners are in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in People
Related Posts
Cartwright reflects on his service in National Guard
November 20, 2019
Westside Baptist Church yard of the month
November 15, 2019
Wesson Garden Club begins ‘Butterbeans’ youth club
October 10, 2019
4-H Demonstration
October 9, 2019
Wreaths across America begins collections
October 2, 2019