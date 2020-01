Linda Washington, 74, of McComb, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She is the mother of Rev. Martin Washington of Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Cooks Enterprise Funeral Home, 4080 Highway 51, McComb with services Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary United F.B. Church, 1553 C.C. Bryant Drive, McComb. Rev. Martin Washington will officiate.