Peggye Clement Phillips, 85, of Crystal Springs passed away January 23, 2020 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Phillips was a member of Parkside Baptist Church formerly known as Henderson Road Baptist Church. She worked for the GEM Plant for 33 years before retiring and then working for Dr. Gulledge until he retired. She served several churches as pianist and organist from the age of 14.

Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, James Phillips, and a brother, Bobby Clement.

She is survived by her son, Andy Phillips (Robin) of Crystal Springs; Kellye Bullock (Joey) of Crystal Springs, and Laura Jackson of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Erin (James) Jones, Jon (Rebecca) Phillips, Rebecca (Jason) Powers, Tara Phillips, Justin (Marcella) Phillips, Judd (Clair) Jackson, Dallas (Matt) Owens, Bailey Bullock, Laci Phillips, Max Jackson, Zandry Bullock and Coty (Brittany) Hooks; and 17 great grandchildren.