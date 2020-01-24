Frank I Peterson

Frank Peterson, 74, passed away January 21, 20120 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Peterson was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Diann White Peterson.

He is survived by his daughter, Nichole Wickel of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Arthur Johnson of Leavenworth, Kansas; and grandchildren, Keirra Wickel, Abigail Wickel, Daniel J. Day III, Sydney Linn Day, and Tapanga Adams.