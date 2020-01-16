Timothy T. Smith, 50, of Hazlehurst, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. from St. Peter Church of Christ (Holiness) USA, 2143 Whitworth St., Hazlehurst, with Elder Kendrick Barnes officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Hazlehurst Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Smith was born Nov. 30, 1969, to Edna Smith of Copiah County. He attended Hazlehurst High School and Mississippi Job Corps Center where he received his GED. He was a member of St. Peter Church of Christ.

Survivors include: father, Roger Jenkins, Sr.; children, Lawanda Henley (John), Gelisha Cain (Kenneth), Danetta Mitchell, Kadeidra Chaase, TyKaron Jackson, Timothy T. Smith Jr., TyQuavious Smith, TyQuan Smith, and Tyree Young, all of Hazlehurst; sisters, Shavonda and Toya of Hazlehurst; brothers, Apollo Smith, Mickey R. Jackson, Michael Thomas Tracey Jenkins, and Roger Jenkins Jr..